Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0153

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $597,160.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00409414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00193588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.76 or 0.00841860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

