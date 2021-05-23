JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,757. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.