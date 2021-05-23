JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. 501,781 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.