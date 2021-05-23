Jordan Park Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Apple comprises 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

