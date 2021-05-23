Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

