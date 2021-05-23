Jim Dennedy Purchases 6,500 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $48,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jim Dennedy acquired 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $65,450.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jim Dennedy bought 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,330. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.