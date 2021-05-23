Jennifer Rock Sells 2,584 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $313,276.67.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,597,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

