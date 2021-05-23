Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.35 ($59.24).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €44.99 ($52.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.63 and a 200 day moving average of €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

