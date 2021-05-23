JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $89.00 at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $98.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

