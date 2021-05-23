JCSD Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up approximately 3.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $45.80. 264,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,301. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.