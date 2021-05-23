JCSD Capital LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Intelligent Systems worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 94.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

INS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,872. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

