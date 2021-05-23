Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

