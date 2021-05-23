Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

