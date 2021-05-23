Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 2,341,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

