Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 5,021,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

