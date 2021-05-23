Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 22,702 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 213,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 11,139,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

