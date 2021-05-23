ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.48. 326,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

