ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $66.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

