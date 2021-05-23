ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $66.84.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
