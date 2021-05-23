iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 181.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,980 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

