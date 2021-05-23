iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 462,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,036. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.