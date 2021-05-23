iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 400,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,039,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

