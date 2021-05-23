iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.20. 31,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,573. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $254.62 and a twelve month high of $392.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

