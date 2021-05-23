iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,606 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG remained flat at $$35.57 during trading hours on Friday. 3,457,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

