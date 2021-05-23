iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,466,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,975,395. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

