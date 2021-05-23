iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,279 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $143,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 652,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,479. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.