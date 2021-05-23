iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.