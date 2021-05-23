Iron Financial LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $721.61 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

