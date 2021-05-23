Iron Financial LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. 588,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

