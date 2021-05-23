Iron Financial LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,127,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.88. 26,030,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,979,948. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

