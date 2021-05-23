Iron Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,856 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 8,621,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,142. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

