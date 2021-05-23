Iron Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,459,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,467,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $67.68. 3,342,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.