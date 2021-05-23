Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

IPSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Ipsen stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

