Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.24

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as high as $26.62. Ipsen shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.