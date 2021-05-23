IoTeX Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $202.45 million and approximately $31.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00068337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00741241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00075633 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.