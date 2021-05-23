Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 62,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 5,273 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

