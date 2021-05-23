Investors Buy High Volume of Cantaloupe Call Options (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,100% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

