Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

