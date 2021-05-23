Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535,029 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

