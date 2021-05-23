Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

IFS stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

