Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,108. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.