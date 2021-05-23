Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Integra Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,108. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
