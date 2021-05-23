Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.93 EPS.

Shares of IART traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,059,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock valued at $69,779,620. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

