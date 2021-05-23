Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,285.00 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,998. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

