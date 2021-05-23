Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $313,276.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,379.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40.

Z stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,597,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 559.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,913,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

