Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $23,949.07 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 269 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $23,949.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $85.74. 710,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

