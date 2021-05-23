Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $23,949.07 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 269 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $23,949.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $85.74. 710,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
