Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,093,013.44 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

