Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $405,100.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MYRG stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

