Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,766. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

