Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells 1,024 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.