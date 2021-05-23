Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $65,831.01 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 487,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

