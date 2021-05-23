Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $790,534.92 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87.

Shares of DMTK opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.